LIVE from CES in Las Vegas

It’s that time of year once again as the annual Consumer Electronics Show hits fabulous Las Vegas! Joining us LIVE this morning with the hot items and an exclusive look from the Hard Rock Hotel was Tech Expert/TV Correspondent, Albert Lawrence.

To learn more, visit: https://www.ces.tech/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

