The Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting their annual Summer Soiree!

Here to talk about this event – and the organization at large – are Sister Mary Vincent with Little Sisters of the Poor. Plus, we were also joined by Lisa Dandeneau with Navigant Credit Union, which has served as a longtime sponsor of the Little Sisters of the Poor.

The Little Sisters of the Poor are an international congregation of Roman Catholic women religious founded in 1839 by Saint Jeanne Jugan. Together with a diverse network of collaborators, we serve the elderly poor in over 30 countries around the world. Continuing the work of Saint Jeanne Jugan, our MISSION is to offer the neediest elderly of every race and religion a home where they will be welcomed as Christ, cared for as family and accompanied with dignity until God calls them to himself.