Little Pictures Show & Sale returns to Providence Art Club

The oldest and largest exhibition of its kind in the United States – The Little Pictures Show & Sale at Providence Art Club – is back! This year, the beloved tradition turns 116 and continues to be a strong source of pride for the historic Providence Art Club. The show will feature over 600 works of art sized at 16” x 16” or less and priced at no more than $300.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’, Brendan Kirby caught up with Michael Rose to get the scoop on what we can expect.

The event runs through December 23rd and you can learn more here: https://providenceartclub.org/

