Permanent jewelry is a new trend!
What exactly is it and how does it work?
Keera Albergaria from Linked Permanent Jewelry visits The Rhode Show to tell us about their new location on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence, and lets us in on summer specials!
Learn more about it here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.