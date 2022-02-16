This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Author and Rhode Island native David S. Reynolds.

Reynolds book “Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times” was the inspiration for the new Apple + documentary called “Lincoln’s Dilemma”

Lincoln’s Dilemma is the first documentary series that not only reveals Lincoln as he truly was—shrewd, bawdy, eloquent, melancholy, shape-shifting—but explains how he was shaped by, and for, his times.

The series is an immersion in the tumult of antebellum American life when the country was growing up while being pulled apart. “Lincoln’s Dilemma” will show that Lincoln’s greatest gift was an ability to integrate so many of the cultural tradewinds of the 19th century and feed them back to different constituencies at different moments.

Lincoln’s Dilemma begins streaming on Apple TV + on Friday, February 18th.