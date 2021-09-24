Lincoln School is having an open house

Lincoln School is an independent Quaker school that is co-ed infant through Pre-K and all girls
Kindergarten through grade 12.

Lincoln focuses on character, cooperation, and mutual respect
while prioritizing acceptance and kindness.

They push their students to support each other while developing the confidence to try new things.


Their challenging curriculum, small class sizes, and talented teachers make this possible.
Interested families can visit Lincolnschool.org to peek inside our classrooms and register for
upcoming events like Open House on October 23, 2021.

