Lighting the way toward hope and healing

Once a year, thousands of people gather to light the way toward hope and healing for anyone touched by breast cancer.

Gloria Gemma’s Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life™ was created to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning the city of Providence PINK and sparking a movement to inspire awareness, compassion, and support. This year’s events will take place October 5-6th in Providence.

This weekend-long celebration embraces everyone who has been impacted by cancer. Find out more at https://www.gloriagemma.org/

