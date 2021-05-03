Lifestyle Journalist Anna DeSouza helps us celebrate Mom

As we all know, it has definitely been a year like no other so why not celebrate like you never have before?! With Mother’s Day approaching this Sunday, you may be thinking about the best way to honor Mom.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Super Mom, Tech & Lifestyle Journalist Anna DeSouza who shared Super Secrets for Celebrating Mother’s Everywhere during these most difficult times.

Learn more about Anna and her fun ideas here: https://www.annadesouza.com/

