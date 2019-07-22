Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Life of a Roger Williams Park Zookeeper

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RWP zoo_599429

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Brendan spends the day alongside two zookeepers at Roger Williams Park Zoo, Melissa Ciccariello and Steve Skitek! He gets a taste of what it’s really like to work inside the enclosures.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams