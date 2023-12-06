Founded in 1995 by best friends Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

What began as a tiny neighborhood wholesale bakery, Levain has since built a passionate fan base and avid following worldwide for its decadent, mammoth cookies.

The Newbury Street location serves up Levain’s legendary five signature cookie flavors: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and two-chip chocolate chip, plus chocolate chip walnut made with gluten-free ingredients —all baked fresh in-house daily all day long.

This year, Levain Bakery is launching a brand new limited-edition holiday tin for their decadent cookies as well as adorable custom-made felt ornaments to add extra sweetness to your holiday!

For the first time this year, Levain will be selling custom felt ornaments ($20) featuring a hand-made felt Levain cookie inside its iconic blue bag. This hand-embroidered ornament is made in partnership with Craftspring; and is a taste of Levain that’ll last way longer than an actual Levain Bakery cookie.