If you are experiencing mobility issues then the Zipalonn is here to help. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Joe Lombardi as he shared his own story and showed us the convenience and applications of a new lightweight Zipalonn. It goes anywhere, fits anywhere, and is easy to get in and out of any vehicle! Its not a scooter, its not a wheelchair, it is a light efficient easy to control, go anywhere motorized chair that gives you the freedom and flexibility you once had.

For more info, you can call: (888) 522-2660