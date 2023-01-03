Unfortunately, elder abuse is a big problem in the United States, as financial scams and other acts that target older people are happening more and more. Westerly Community Credit Union joined us on The Rhode Show today to discuss this growing problem further, and to provide valuable tips on how to protect yourself and your family.
For more info from Westerly Community Credit Union, head to: https://www.westerlyccu.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.