Let the RI Association of Realtors provide you with buying and selling advice

Currently, Rhode Island’s housing market is hot, hot, hot! Perhaps you are looking to buy or sell but aren’t entirely sure of where to begin or how to properly make sense of the current landscape? This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Agueda Del Borgo, President of the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® who provided us with plenty of tips and advice for buyers and sellers to help them be successful in this busy market.

For more info, visit: RILiving.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

