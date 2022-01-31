Let the RI Association of Realtors provide you with buying and selling advice

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Currently, Rhode Island’s housing market is hot, hot, hot! Perhaps you are looking to buy or sell but aren’t entirely sure of where to begin or how to properly make sense of the current landscape? This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Agueda Del Borgo, President of the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® who provided us with plenty of tips and advice for buyers and sellers to help them be successful in this busy market.

For more info, visit: RILiving.com

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com