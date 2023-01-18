This morning we welcomed back to the show Adam and Kelly Cardinal from the Cardinal & Company Team at HomeSmart Professionals to discuss the current state of RI Real Estate.
For additional info, head to: https://homesmart.com/real-estate-agent/rhode-island/warwick/54383-adam-cardinal/Welcome
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.