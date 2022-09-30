As the Fall season kicks into high gear and more and more teams hit their stride with regular games and practices, sometimes injuries occur and can become part of the equation. However, preventative measures in young athletes can be taken to avoid as many as possible and help them be the best they can be. This morning on The Rhode Show, we were joined by Dr. Christopher Nacca, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, as he shared ways athletes can prepare themselves for the season ahead and beyond.
For additional info from Sturdy Memorial Hospital, head to: http://sturdymemorial.org
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.