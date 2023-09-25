At New England Bathtub Conversion, LLC, they are dedicated to assisting you in achieving greater independence and convenience in your own home. Their primary goal is to provide high-quality bathroom modifications specifically designed to meet your needs and help you maintain your independence.
This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by their owner, Paul Spencer, as he shared more info.
For more info, you can call (401) 954-5099 or visit: https://www.bathtubcuts.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.