Let Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island improve your quality of life

For many, improving quality of life is at the top of their list of concerns. That’s where NHPRI can help as their goal and mission is to do this for seniors and adults with disabilities by coordinating their care and offering benefits and services to help them stay healthy and independent. The new benefits address social determinants of health – things like food insecurity, lack of transportation, language barriers and even social isolation.

Per their website, they know that improving a member’s health outcomes and quality of life is so much more than what happens in a doctor’s office or hospital.

To learn more, call Neighborhood at 1-844-812-6896 or at TTY 711 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also visit them online at: http://www.nhpri.org/INTEGRITY

