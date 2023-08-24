Looking to shake up your personal life a bit? Maybe you find it difficult to find the time to meet someone? There is a way and the team at Lunch Dates: Professional Matchmaking is ready to help.
This morning we welcomed Laura Kenney and Jill Vandor from Lunch Dates to The Rhode Show as they chatted further about what they do and how they can help you meet that special someone.
Learn more: https://www.lunchdates.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.