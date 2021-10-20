Let Joint Academy help to alleviate your chronic pain

For many individuals, chronic pain is an endless source of frustration which greatly impacts quality of life. If you suffer from osteoarthritis, joint or back pain, you can get the relief you need as Joint Academy offers a safe and effective treatment for chronic pain from the comfort and convenience of your home.

This morning we learned more as Jason Fowler and Tracey Foster joined ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss what makes Joint Academy different from traditional physical therapy.

To learn more, visit them at https://www.jointacademy.com/us/en/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

