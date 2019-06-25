Legal Logic: Public Safety

This morning in Legal Logic

Now that summer is finally here, we need to talk safety in publicly owned areas.

This morning Brian Cunha of Brian Cunha and Associates gave us some helpful tips on what to do.





Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

