Target 12 on WPRI.com

Legal Logic: Public Safety

Legal Logic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

This morning in Legal Logic 

Now that summer is finally here, we need to talk safety in publicly owned areas.

This morning  Brian Cunha of Brian Cunha and Associates gave us some helpful tips on what to do.


Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams