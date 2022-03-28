If you or a loved one are dealing with hair loss and have been contemplating some type of procedure, Micropigmentation might be the solution you’ve been looking for. Joining us this morning was Michael Misurelli, Owner Scalpmaters, and Heather Goodnow, Micro Scalp Pigmentation Artist, as they discussed their Training Course that helps men and women struggling with hair loss and thinning.

For more information, please visit: https://www.scalpmastersri.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.