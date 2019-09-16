Learning about the Special Olympics Truck Convoy

This September, members from the law enforcement community and truckers are teaming up to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics with the Truck Convoy fundraising event.

Per their website, here in Rhode Island, 2019 will be their FIRST TORCH RUN TRUCK CONVOY EVER! In true Rhode Island spirit, we want to show that the smallest state can have the biggest impact!

Joining us on the show today to discuss further were Dennis DeJesus, CEO of Special Olympics Rhode Island, and Chris Maxwell, President & CEO of The RI Trucking Association.

To learn more about this great event taking place Sept. 22, head to: https://specialolympicsri.org/events/torch-run-truck-convey/

