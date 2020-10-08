Learn the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of retirement planning

Ryann Kilgore of JPMorgan Chase talks to the Rhode Show in this week’s Dollars and Sense segment about Retirement Planning Do’s and Don’ts.



The Do’s of Retirement Planning

1. Have a financial plan

2. Start investing early

3. Find an advisor

4. The retirement needs of small business owners are complex – seek the right resources

Retirement Do’s and Don’ts.

DO: Start early

DON’T: Rely heavily on Social Security

DO: Create a financial plan

DON’T: Withdraw too early

DO: Understand advisor fee structure



For more information go to https://privatebank.jpmorgan.com/gl/en/home