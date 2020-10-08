Learn the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of retirement planning

Ryann Kilgore of JPMorgan Chase talks to the Rhode Show in this week’s Dollars and Sense segment about Retirement Planning Do’s and Don’ts.
The Do’s of Retirement Planning
1. Have a financial plan
2. Start investing early
3. Find an advisor
4. The retirement needs of small business owners are complex – seek the right resources
Retirement Do’s and Don’ts.
DO: Start early
DON’T: Rely heavily on Social Security
DO: Create a financial plan
DON’T: Withdraw too early
DO: Understand advisor fee structure
