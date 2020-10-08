Learn the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of retirement planning

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ryann Kilgore of JPMorgan Chase talks to the Rhode Show in this week’s Dollars and Sense segment about Retirement Planning Do’s and Don’ts.


The Do’s of Retirement Planning
1. Have a financial plan
2. Start investing early
3. Find an advisor
4. The retirement needs of small business owners are complex – seek the right resources

Retirement Do’s and Don’ts.
DO: Start early
DON’T: Rely heavily on Social Security
DO: Create a financial plan
DON’T: Withdraw too early
DO: Understand advisor fee structure


For more information go to https://privatebank.jpmorgan.com/gl/en/home

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams