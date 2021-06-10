Learn the art of film with KidsEye Summer Filmmaking Workshops

Have you ever wanted to create your own film? Perhaps you are an aspiring filmmaker who is eager to learn the ins and outs of the process and how it all happens? This is your chance!

Coming up July 5-9 is The Rhode Island Film & TV Office’s KidsEye Summer Virtual Filmmaking Workshop which will undoubtedly be a most rewarding experience for all involved.

Per their website: The goal of this workshop is to introduce students to the possibilities of filmmaking as a form of creative expression using the resources already available to them. There is no better time than now to spark a lifelong passion in filmmaking.

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” over ZOOM today to discuss the workshop further was George Marshall, Executive Director/CEO Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kidseyetm-filmmaking-workshop-summer-2021-edition-registration-142020540259

For more info on The RI Film & TV Office head to: http://www.film.ri.gov/

