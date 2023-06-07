We all love our pets and for those with cats, owners are very aware of their instinctive personalities. Animal Enrichment Specialist Alex Johnson of Purina joined us on The Rhode Show today to explain how new behavior research can help cats & their pet parents enjoy positive play.
For more info visit: http://Purina.com/Friskies/Cat-Treats
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.