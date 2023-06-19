Few things can captivate a young mind like a fun and engaging story. This morning on The Rhode Show we met Jackie Katz who volunteers her time and reads stories to kids at Rogers Free Library and wears amazing elaborate hats. Having recently just released a children’s book as well, this summer she’s also doing free story time before all of the Bristol 4th of July concerts.
In addition to Jackie, oining us on the show today was Nancy Brandley, Author/Illustrator, “Mrs. Katz and Her Hats”.
For more info, head to: https://www.facebook.com/mrskatzandherhats/about
