When it comes to healthcare and nursing and rehab facilities, the team at Greentree Healthcare is ready to welcome you to their multiple locations which offer a variety of services that can help. Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss their mission and more were Cody Phillips, Regional Rehab Director, and Sharon Fusco, Regional Administrator.
For additional info, head to: https://greentreehc.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.