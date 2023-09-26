Did you know that every year an estimated 30 million pets face hunger in the U.S.? This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by pet advocate and President of the non-profit PetSmart Charities, Aimee Gilbreath as she shared details about the first-ever Pet Hunger Awareness Day.
For more info, visit: http://www.PetSmartCharities.org
