Home

Thundermist’s goal is to improve the health of patients and communities by delivering exceptional health care, removing barriers to that care, and advancing healthy lifestyles as every member of their community can lead a healthy life. This morning we welcomed Andrea Rollin, Thundermist Patient and Chair of the Thundermist Board of Directors, to The Rhode Show as we learned more about this terrific organization and a big upcoming event.

For additional details, head to: https://www.thundermisthealth.org/