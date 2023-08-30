Thundermist’s goal is to improve the health of patients and communities by delivering exceptional health care, removing barriers to that care, and advancing healthy lifestyles as every member of their community can lead a healthy life. This morning we welcomed Andrea Rollin, Thundermist Patient and Chair of the Thundermist Board of Directors, to The Rhode Show as we learned more about this terrific organization and a big upcoming event.
For additional details, head to: https://www.thundermisthealth.org/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.