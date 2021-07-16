Learn about at home recovery care methods

Dr. Shelley Halligan from Aware Recovery Care joined The Rhode Show this morning to discusses the unique in-home approached to addition care they offer. To learn more about their best-in-class treatment programs, visit www.awarerecoverycare.com
