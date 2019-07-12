Breaking News
Early morning strong storms expected

Launching into the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

We’re going live from the Moon this morning! WaterFire Arts Center is housing an exhibit to celebrate 50 years since the landing of the Apollo 11!

We’re chatting with Barnaby Evans, Executive Artistic Director, WaterFire Providence, Peter Schultz, Astronomer, Brown University and Ed Cabral, Manager of Sponsorships & Corporate Relations, WaterFire!

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

