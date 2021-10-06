Laughs return with the Rogue Island Comedy Festival

As we all know, laughter and entertainment can bring us all together and on the heels of the last year and a half, positive vibes and shared experiences are much needed for so many of us. Returning this Fall with a stellar lineup is the semi-annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival which offers multiple opportunities to see some of the best comedians now working.

Taking place at various venues October 7-11, the Festival certainly promises to entertain once again. From Mark Normand to Eddie Pepitone (& recently added Usama Siddiquee from AGT!) and more, there are so many talented performers you’ll want to catch,

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today over ZOOM to discuss further was Comedian and the Festival’s Co-Founder/Producer, Doug Key.

Fore more details including ticket info, head to: https://www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com/

