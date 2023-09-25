(THE RHODE SHOW) – Most people love a good birthday party and nowadays for kids just about anything goes.

The latest trend in birthday celebrations is taking the old slumber parties to a whole new level. Melissa Groff, the owner of Sleepyheads Party says, “At Sleepyheads we provide overnight sleepovers , birthday parties, we do bachelorette parties..it’s great for vacations for the kids or even when you have guests come in for the holidays – Thanksgiving, Christmas we do.”

One of the best part of these parties is all the work is done for you in a short amount of time.

“Usually between 90 minutes depending on how many tents we have – you have the bed, you have the tent, there’s lights, there’s balloons everywhere kids love it and then we come back the next day we just pick it all up and your house is back to normal,” says Groff.

There’s tons of theme options for children and adults.

