Looking for those last minute Mother’s Day gifts?
We’ve got you covered! Danielle Perolman, owner of Wrapped Rhode Island is in-studio to share some of her favorite gifts that you still have time to buy for the mom in your life.
Gift Ideas:
Haverhill Jewelry – They are offering a 15% OFF offer to our viewers with the code: RHODESHOW15
Mark and Graham – Stripe Outdoor Ice Bucket (you can add wine glasses, tumblers, basket, etc)
Coastal 41 – Beautiful handbag options
Amazon – Personalized Mom Books
You still have time to pick up gifts and find something amazing! We hope that these gift ideas help inspire you!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.