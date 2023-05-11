Looking for those last minute Mother’s Day gifts?

We’ve got you covered! Danielle Perolman, owner of Wrapped Rhode Island is in-studio to share some of her favorite gifts that you still have time to buy for the mom in your life.

Gift Ideas:

Haverhill Jewelry – They are offering a 15% OFF offer to our viewers with the code: RHODESHOW15

Mark and Graham – Stripe Outdoor Ice Bucket (you can add wine glasses, tumblers, basket, etc)

Coastal 41 – Beautiful handbag options

Amazon – Personalized Mom Books

You still have time to pick up gifts and find something amazing! We hope that these gift ideas help inspire you!