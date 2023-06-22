Scheduled for Friday, July 14 – Saturday, July 15, The Inaugural Check the Stigma Hockey Classic will be taking place at Providence College’s Schneider Arena as two teams of hockey players and legends will take the ice for an action-packed game. There will also be exciting activities for fans including chuck-a-puck, 50/50 tickets, meet and greets, and giveaways.

Check the Stigma aims at spreading awareness of mental health resources and providing resource training for high school/youth coaches. Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss further were Cliff Cabral, CEO Horizon Healthcare Partners, and Toby O’Brien, Owner/Operator HC Rhode Island and OverSpeed Hockey.

For more info, visit: https://www.checkthestigma.org/