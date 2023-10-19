We are excited to have actress and Rhode Island native, Kristina Horan to the show today to share about her role in Lifetime Movie Network’s, “Handyman from Hell.”

“Handyman From Hell” follows the story of a brother and sister duo running a Pittsburgh architecture firm who find themselves hunted by a killer addicted to revenge. Horan plays the girlfriend, Harriet, marking this Horan’s debut Network appearance and her largest role yet since appearing in Nathan Fielder’s, The Rehearsal on HBO.

Follow Kristina Horan here.