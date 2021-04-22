Kofi B. brings his musical talents to Providence!

Emmy-nominated Pianist and rising musical star Kofi Boakye has a new weekly residency in Providence! The current Berklee College of Music student is new to the Capital City but he has quickly created quite a name for himself with an impressive resume; and now, you can catch him playing live every Tuesday night at The George on Washington Street.

Joining Brendan Kirby for an engaging chat on ‘The Rhode Show’ over Zoom, Kofi discussed his musical journey and successes as well as his new residency and more. Brendan even challenged him to a “BK vs. KB Musical Duel” for fun. We think you can probably guess who won that one!

To learn more about Kofi’s musical career and journey, vist: https://kofibmusic.com/

For details about The George & his weekly residency, head to: https://www.thegeorge-onwashington.com/

