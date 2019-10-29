Knowing the Signs & Responses to Strokes

With today being World Stroke Day, it’s important to note that every 40 seconds someone has a stroke, about 1 in 4 people worldwide will have one in their lifetime, and every 4 minutes someone dies from a stroke.

Strokes don’t discriminate, they can happen to anyone, at any age. Up to 80% of first strokes can be prevented through small lifestyle changes like eating better, getting active and managing conditions like high blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.

Recognizing the symptoms knowing the common stroke warning signs and what to do in a stroke emergency can be the difference between recovery and disability. Use the letters in F.A.S.T. to spot stroke and know when to call for help.

Tara Comer, Executive Director-American Heart Association Southern New England and Brooke O’Connell, a stroke survivor joins us on set to spread the word on stroke prevention and treatment.

Find out more at https://www.stroke.org/-/media/stroke-files/world-stroke-day-marketing-materials/world-stroke-day-prevention_evergreen-toolkit.pdf?la=en&hash=C256867D2653146107614B6F733284A8768C764D

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

