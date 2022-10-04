As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is important to know the risks and signs to keep ourselves and our loved ones as safe as possible. Joining us on The Rhode Show this morning was Dr. Robert Nussbaum, Chief Medical Officer at Invitae, as he discussed how to navigate personal risks and how genetic testing can play a pivotal role in proactive and reactive care.
For additional info, visit: http://www.invitae.com
