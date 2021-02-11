BankNewport and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank are teaming up for a new campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity in Rhode Island.

From January 18th through February 14th, “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” will encourage members of the public to make a contribution to the Food Bank to help the organization continue to distribute food to people in need through its statewide network of 159 member food pantries and meal sites.

To make a financial donation, please visit www.rifoodbank.org/banknewport.