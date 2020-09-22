Kicking off Small Business Week with Claudia Lombana

To Kick Off National Small Business Week, Shopping Expert Claudia Lombana joined us this morning to share new initiatives which will help to digitally enable 50 million small businesses. Amidst the current pandemic and with the Holidays looming. she talked us though what small businesses are dealing with, how we can do our best to show our support and what the future looks like for those directly affected.

