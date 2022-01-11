Kick your fitness routine up a notch in 2022

With the New Year upon us, perhaps you are looking to re-ignite your fitness routine or set out down a new path? Maybe you’re looking to establish one for the first time. Whatever your motivation, it’s important to set reasonable goals that will help you stay active, fit, and healthy throughout the calendar year and beyond.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today was Michael Nula, Founder/Doctor of Physical Therapy at Elite Physical Therapy to discuss the mental and physical importance to staying active and addressing any ailments before they become worse.

For more information or schedule an appointment at an Elite center near you visit: https://elitephysicaltherapy.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

