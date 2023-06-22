(THE RHODE SHOW) – A healthy smile is always important and one of the easiest ways to keep your family’s smile healthy might surprise you.

Family Dentist, Dr. Frank D’Amato D.M.D. says, “One of the biggest things that I’ve seen over the last 10 years is that I find so many parents are not giving their kids tap water and we are having a problem with kids not getting enough floride while their teeth are developing.That’s one of the biggest things that I would recommend.”

D’Amato says drinking only bottled water can lead to dental problems.

“We are seeing kids who are prone to a little bit more decay these days….getting a little bit more cavities than we would like to see even with the constant routine care we are just seeing a lot of cavities. I really think it is because a lot of moms and dads don’t want their kids drinking from the faucet anymore,” said Dr. D’Amato.

Most kids love their sweets, but it’s a good reminder to try and choose smart snacks when you are at the grocery store.

“We talk to moms and dads about things like fruit roll-ups, and the sticky chewy things that are really breaking down teeth. We see a lot of cavities with regards to that. I think from a nutition standpoint there is a lot to do with it,” said Dr. D’Amato.

What about older children?

He said, “We are seeing a lot of younger adults that are vaping today and we are having a lot of dental concerns. He continued, “I think the biggest thing is just really the routine maintenance. everyday. The brushing and the flossing and keeping up with your dental visits every six months.

According to the American Dental Association, children should visit their dentist twice each and every year. Experts say teaching kids about good oral hygiene from a very young age will help carry with them through adulthood.