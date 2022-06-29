Stay Anchored is a non-alcoholic cocktail competition for restaurants to provide innovative ways to create a mocktail or “DryDocker” and this year’s winner was PJ’s Pub in Narragansett! Joining us on the show today to discuss further were Lily O’Toole, Partnership for Success, Project Coordinator, and Kathy Sullivan, Kent County Prevention Coalition Director.

For additional info on the Kent and South County Prevention Coalitions, visit: https://riprevention.org/

