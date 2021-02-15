Keeping your fitness on track in 2021

As we move through the second month of the year perhaps you are slipping a little bit when it comes to your health and fitness. Maybe you are looking for a just a few tips or pieces of advice to help you get back into the workout routine?

Whatever it may be, today, over Zoom, we welcomed back to ‘The Rhode Show’ Kerry Taylor from 212 Health & Performance in Rumford. Providing motivation and some simple changes designed to inspire, Kerry and his team can help you on the path to better fitness practices.

Looking to drop a few pounds himself, our own Brendan Kirby announced ‘The Rhode Show Weight Loss Challenge’ where, with Kerry’s advice and guidance, he looks to lose five pounds. We’ll check in with Kerry and Brendan again in one month to see if BK has met his goal!

Do you have a fitness goal? The 212 Team can help: https://www.212healthandperformance.com/

