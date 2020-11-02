Keeping your children safe at school

Lightspeed Systems are the leading K-12 online safety and analytics platform as they work with schools nationwide by providing web filters, monitoring and more on school-issued devices.

This morning we checked in with Detective Rich Wistocki who provided tips to parents on how they can ensure their child’s safety and what they need to do now to make sure those school-issued devices are safe at home.

Learn more about Lightspeed Systems: https://www.lightspeedsystems.com/

