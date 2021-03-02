Keeping you and your kids injury-free this spring

The name Jamel Thomas is a more than familiar one to hoops fans across Southern New England. Starring at Providence College from 1995-99, Thomas dazzled fans in many ways and left a lasting impact as part of the memorable '97 Friar team that had an incredible run to the NCAA Elite Eight, captivating us all in the process.

Now, with his playing days behind him, Thomas has set his sights on fashion design and so much more. His brand, "Jamel", an athleisure apparel line with urban influences, is thriving and turning heads in the process. He joined Brendan Kirby over Zoom on "The Rhode Show" to talk about its success, how he developed and strong interest in fashion and how the pursuit gives back to so many in need. He also chatted about a newer venture, "Divine Providence", which is part of Providence College's "Friars in Black" initiative and features additional gear that is sharp and stylish with proceeds benefiting a great cause.