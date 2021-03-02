Keeping you and your kids injury-free this spring

Things are ramping back up for youth and high school sports as we get through this pandemic and make our way into spring. That also means that more injuries are occurring. The term “deconditioning” has been used a lot lately. Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Aristides Cruz and Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Andrew Chen from University Orthopedics joined “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to provide some tips on keeping you and your kids injury free.
