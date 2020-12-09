Keeping seniors connected during pandemic

During the pandemic, COX Business is working with The Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging to help to keep local seniors in touch with family and friends. Learn what’s being done in our communities and how seniors are staying in touch with grandchildren and others with the help of this new program.

