Keeping safety in mind while swimming

In this morning’s legal logic, Brian Cunha of Brian Cunha and Associates joins us to talk safety through the summer! Whether you’re swimming in a pool or the ocean, here’s how you can stay safe.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

