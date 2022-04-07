Want to keep your home safe and power on during severe weather?
Rene LaChapelle, the owner of RALCO Electric and Generator, joined The Rhode Show this morning to discuss some of the newest and latest features offered for residential Generators.
To learn more, visit them at ralcoelectric.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.